Plea agreement possible in works for murder suspect

A plea agreement could be in the works for an Evansville man accused of killing a woman in October.

According to court records, during the hearing on Thursday, Richard Worley counsel filed a motion for a mental health evaluation.

Records show a judge ruled it under advisement and set a change of plea hearing for January 18.

Worley is accused of shooting Chanda Hatt at her home on Frisse Avenue in front of her children and husband.

He's facing a long list of charges.

