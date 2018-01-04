Plea agreement possible in works for murder suspect - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Plea agreement possible in works for murder suspect

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Richard Worley (Source: Vanderbugh County Sheriff's Office) Richard Worley (Source: Vanderbugh County Sheriff's Office)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A plea agreement could be in the works for an Evansville man accused of killing a woman in October.

According to court records, during the hearing on Thursday, Richard Worley counsel filed a motion for a mental health evaluation. 

Records show a judge ruled it under advisement and set a change of plea hearing for January 18.

Worley is accused of shooting Chanda Hatt at her home on Frisse Avenue in front of her children and husband.

He's facing a long list of charges.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

