IL man builds homemade ice rink

One Illinois man is taking advantage of the cold weather we've been having with a homemade ice rink.

Curt Hale got the idea when a Canadian sports broadcaster asked his followers on Twitter to tweet photos of their homemade ice rinks.

He said since it's usually not this cold in the Tri-State, he saw it as the perfect opportunity.

With no prior experience building rinks, he made a frame out of wood, lay down a plastic lining, and filled it with water.

After three days of freezing, his kids slapped on their skates and took to the ice. He said this is a memory he will have for the rest of his life.

"I told my kids the other day, I said you know, when I'm 80-years-old and I'm an old man, I'm always going to remember that time that we built a hockey rink right out here in our driveway," Hale told us.

Curt said this is the first time his kids have ever skated, and he'd like to get them into playing hockey someday.

