Frigid temperatures taking a toll on motorists

Some drivers are finding out they can't rely on the warmth of their car to keep them protected from the elements. Law enforcement agencies have been responding to hundreds of stranded motorists.

AAA says calls coming in for help have doubled in the last 10 days. Most of the problems are dead batteries.

They have all of their crews out working feverishly to help those who need it. Sgt. Todd Ringle says the State Police are increasing patrols too.

"We're checking on a lot of disabled motorists. Our biggest concern right now is if someone breaks down, they're not going to be able to stay warm. In these frigid conditions, it doesn't take long for someone to get frostbite or hypothermia," says Ringle.

They're paying extra attention to the interstate along I-64 and I-69 because it's very rural in those areas. A person could walk for miles and miles without getting any help.

"The last thing we want people to do is to get out of their car and walk to get help. If they're not properly protected, it could be a bad decision on their part," says Ringle.

So, plan ahead. Ringle says many people think just because they have a cell phone, help will be there in 10-15 minutes.

"That might not be the case. If you breakdown in a rural area like I-64 or the northern part of I-69, it may take at least an hour for a wrecker to get there. So make sure you have warm coat, gloves, hat. Make sure you have blankets inside your car. Make sure you have all those items to keep yourself and your passengers warm," says Ringle.

If you're out driving and you see a disabled motorist, especially in frigid temps, don't assume they have help coming. Call 911 and Troopers say they'll go out and make sure they check on them.

