Authorities searching for chase suspect

Indiana State Police Troopers and Evansville Police are looking for a chase suspect.

They're looking in the area of Covert and S Kentucky ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle said.

Vanderburgh: Troopers and EPD are in the area of Covert and S Kentucky Ave looking for a black male who fled during a traffic stop. ISP K9 is on scene. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) January 5, 2018

We're told K9 units are on the scene.

