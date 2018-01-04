Crews thawing pipes starts house fire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Crews thawing pipes starts house fire

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Crews said a house fire was started by someone trying to thaw frozen pipes.

It happened on 1500 block of Florence Street just off North Fulton Avenue.

We're told the homeowners hired someone to thaw the pipes and while working under the house, they caught it on fire.

Crews said the fire spread to the main floor and caused a lot of damage.

We're told no one was hurt, and the Red Cross was called in to help find the family a place to stay.

