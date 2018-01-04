Gun buyback program not likely; other options considered - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Gun buyback program not likely; other options considered

By Evan Gorman, Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We have a follow up on an Evansville city councilman's push to get stolen guns off the streets.

We first told you about Jonathan Weaver's initiative on Tuesday. Although gun buybacks have been tried in larger cities, one local law enforcement officer says a better solution is steeper punishments.

We have now learned the proposed buyback program is not likely. However, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding applauds Weaver for being proactive and passionate in the fight.

Wedding added in the United States, there are more guns than citizens. In 2013, he said around 11-million weapons were manufactured in the U.S.

Wedding told us the plan sounds reasonable, but the people committing these crimes are not. Now law enforcement officers may have to step up patrols in high crime areas.

Weaver, meanwhile, is optimistic about getting a ‘shot spotter’ program to the city.

“We basically admitted, yeah, we have problems, especially in certain geographical areas of Evansville Indiana, and to address that problem, we may have assigned more law enforcement to a small area,” Sheriff Wedding explained.

“We passed that local option income tax in the fall, so that's another $3-4 million coming into the city for public safety purposes only, so we can work on getting the guns, and work on getting maybe shot spotter,” Weaver added.

Weaver also tells us getting shot spotter in the city’s 2019 budget is a high possibility.

It is a gunfire locator that detects and conveys the location of gunfire.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

    •   
