Aces head to Terre Haute for first MVC road contest

The University of Evansville women's basketball team travels to take on Indiana State in Terre Haute in its first road Missouri Valley Conference contest of the season at 6 p.m. (CT) on Friday night.



Evansville opened MVC play last weekend inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse. The Aces opened conference play with a narrow 74-62 loss to SIU before falling to Missouri State, 95-65. In Friday night's battle against the Salukis, the Aces fell behind 33-23 at the half, but clawed their way back into the contest in the second half. After tying the game twice in the fourth quarter, SIU pulled away late with a 14-2 run to grab the 74-62 win. Against Missouri State on Sunday afternoon, UE kept pace with the Lady Bears through the first 10 minutes, trailing MSU by just three after the opening quarter. The Lady Bears expanded their lead in the second quarter, utilizing a 23-4 quarter to take a 51-29 advantage to the break in route to a 95-65 win.

After going 29-31 (93.5%) from the free-throw line over the weekend, the Purple Aces moved into the top spot in the nation in free-throw shooting percentage, shooting 83.6% from the charity stripe this season. Evansville is shooting 8% better than any other MVC team and is one of just five teams in the nation shooting better than 80% this season. The Aces also tied a program record with a perfect 15-15 performance from the line on Sunday against Missouri State, just one make shy of the 16-16 outing the Aces put together against UNI in the MVC Tournament on Mar. 14, 2008.



UE and the Sycamores have met on 52 previous occasions with Indiana State owning a 35-17 advantage in the all-time series. The two sides last met on March 4, 2017 when Evansville captured a 52-44 win over ISU in Terre Haute. Just once since 2012 has either team scored 70 points in a game in the series with Indiana State scoring 71 in a 71-53 win over the Aces on February 27, 2015. The Sycamores enter Friday's matchup with a 2-11 overall record and started MVC play 0-2 after a 77-63 loss to Missouri State and a 64-45 defeat at the hands of Southern Illinois.