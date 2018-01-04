Rooster Booster brings state of community address - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Rooster Booster brings state of community address

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) -

The first Rooster Booster of the year always brings in the biggest crowd. That's because so many people want to hear more about the future of their community.

Judge-Executive Al Mattingly took the podium first. He spoke of his $1 million economic development plan he established years ago. Now, he wants to redirect some of those funds.

"I think it's time to change direction and take a part of that money and use it to help incent women and minority business to locate here," he said.

Mattingly said he wants a more even distribution of entrepreneurs in the area.

Mayor Tom Watson talked about the OBKY project in which committees of Owensboro citizens were formed to give the commissioners a better idea of what they need to focus on.

Between the two leaders, the Home Rule and the pension crisis were popular topics.

Mattingly hopes the state allows Owensboro and Daviess County to adopt the Home Rule which would allow them to raise revenue by a consumption tax.  

"We think they need to level the playing field," Mattingly said.  "We think they need to allow us to determine how we spend those local funds."

They hope to put those local funds towards the millions of dollars in pensions in the next few decades, otherwise, the budgets and the community will suffer.

"It's a pension issue dependent," Watson said. "If we have to come up with $2.6 or $2.9 million, we'll be back in the same hole we were last year."

No one in the community wants to see Owensboro fail after so much growth.

