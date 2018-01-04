Harlem Globetrotters bring smiles to St. Vincent

Brianna "Hoops" Green was at the hospital showing off her skills (WFIE)

They are known for bringing fun and excitement to any arena, but on Thursday, the Harlem Globetrotters brought it to St. Vincent Hospital.

Plenty of smiles to went around.

Brianna "Hoops" Green was at the hospital showing off her skills. She's the 15th female to be a Globetrotter for over 90 years, and she loves being able to travel and see fans from all over the world while playing the game she loves.

The Globetrotters smile patrol visits over 200 children's hospital a year.

"It's amazing being able to do what I love and what I am passionate about," Green told us. "Since I was little, I always knew I wanted to play basketball and I wanted to be able to travel the world."

Green said she takes pride in being able to give back and make a difference in the communities they play for.

