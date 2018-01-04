Harlem Globetrotters bring smiles to St. Vincent - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Harlem Globetrotters bring smiles to St. Vincent

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Brianna "Hoops" Green was at the hospital showing off her skills (WFIE) Brianna "Hoops" Green was at the hospital showing off her skills (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

They are known for bringing fun and excitement to any arena, but on Thursday, the Harlem Globetrotters brought it to St. Vincent Hospital.

Plenty of smiles to went around. 

Brianna "Hoops" Green was at the hospital showing off her skills. She's the 15th female to be a Globetrotter for over 90 years, and she loves being able to travel and see fans from all over the world while playing the game she loves.

The Globetrotters smile patrol visits over 200 children's hospital a year.

"It's amazing being able to do what I love and what I am passionate about," Green told us. "Since I was little, I always knew I wanted to play basketball and I wanted to be able to travel the world."

Green said she takes pride in being able to give back and make a difference in the communities they play for. 

You can find out more about the Harlem Globetrotters here.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 
 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Crews battle fire at food mart in Daviess Co.

    Crews battle fire at food mart in Daviess Co.

    Friday, January 5 2018 10:29 AM EST2018-01-05 15:29:09 GMT
    (Raycom Media)(Raycom Media)

    Crews were called to a fire at Utica Food Mart. That's at the intersection of Highway 431 and KY 140. 

    More >>

    Crews were called to a fire at Utica Food Mart. That's at the intersection of Highway 431 and KY 140. 

    More >>

  • Water main break shuts down more roads

    Water main break shuts down more roads

    Friday, January 5 2018 9:23 AM EST2018-01-05 14:23:50 GMT
    Lincoln Ave. water main break (WFIE)Lincoln Ave. water main break (WFIE)

    The latest break happened just before midnight Friday, on Lincoln Avenue between Fielding and Newburgh Roads. 

    More >>

    The latest break happened just before midnight Friday, on Lincoln Avenue between Fielding and Newburgh Roads. 

    More >>

  • A look at the history of Sears in Evansville

    A look at the history of Sears in Evansville

    Thursday, January 4 2018 11:28 PM EST2018-01-05 04:28:21 GMT
    A photo from 1925 of the first Sears free-standing retail store in the U.S. located in downtown Evansville, Indiana.A photo from 1925 of the first Sears free-standing retail store in the U.S. located in downtown Evansville, Indiana.

    A shopping destination in Evansville for nearly a century is closing. {PREVIOUS: Evansville Sears set to close} 14 News took a look into the past, and the future of the shopping center. 93 years ago, Sears opened its first free-standing retail store in the country on the corner of 4th & Sycamore in downtown Evansville. William McCurdy owned the building. He was a friend of  Richard Sears and Alvah Roebuck.  "It's a piece of Evansville's history," Kelle...

    More >>

    A shopping destination in Evansville for nearly a century is closing. {PREVIOUS: Evansville Sears set to close} 14 News took a look into the past, and the future of the shopping center. 93 years ago, Sears opened its first free-standing retail store in the country on the corner of 4th & Sycamore in downtown Evansville. William McCurdy owned the building. He was a friend of  Richard Sears and Alvah Roebuck.  "It's a piece of Evansville's history," Kelle...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly