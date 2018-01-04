Owensboro students to use fingerprints to get school meals - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Owensboro students to use fingerprints to get school meals

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Sutton elementary is rolling out a new biometrics pilot program so children can be identified with a fingerprint to get their meals at school (WFIE) Sutton elementary is rolling out a new biometrics pilot program so children can be identified with a fingerprint to get their meals at school (WFIE)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

There will be a new way to pay for lunch in one Owensboro school.

Sutton elementary is rolling out a new biometrics pilot program so children can be identified with a fingerprint to get their meals at school.

The school verified that this is a very secure system and that fingerprints cannot be replicated.

Right now, the children are expected to remember their personal six-digit code which pulls them up in the system. 

But many times, this structure has its flaws and holds up the line. 

"I think it'll be a lot faster. Not everybody knows their number; they'll forget it, and they could type in somebody else's number," said Food Service Supervisor Kaitlyn Blankendaal. "So, this will kind of let them tap and go, and it'll be boom, boom, boom, right through the line."

The scanners came in this week, and the school is hoping to get the new program rolled out as soon as possible. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Crews battle fire at food mart in Daviess Co.

    Crews battle fire at food mart in Daviess Co.

    Friday, January 5 2018 10:29 AM EST2018-01-05 15:29:09 GMT
    (Raycom Media)(Raycom Media)

    Crews were called to a fire at Utica Food Mart. That's at the intersection of Highway 431 and KY 140. 

    More >>

    Crews were called to a fire at Utica Food Mart. That's at the intersection of Highway 431 and KY 140. 

    More >>

  • Water main break shuts down more roads

    Water main break shuts down more roads

    Friday, January 5 2018 9:23 AM EST2018-01-05 14:23:50 GMT
    Lincoln Ave. water main break (WFIE)Lincoln Ave. water main break (WFIE)

    The latest break happened just before midnight Friday, on Lincoln Avenue between Fielding and Newburgh Roads. 

    More >>

    The latest break happened just before midnight Friday, on Lincoln Avenue between Fielding and Newburgh Roads. 

    More >>

  • A look at the history of Sears in Evansville

    A look at the history of Sears in Evansville

    Thursday, January 4 2018 11:28 PM EST2018-01-05 04:28:21 GMT
    A photo from 1925 of the first Sears free-standing retail store in the U.S. located in downtown Evansville, Indiana.A photo from 1925 of the first Sears free-standing retail store in the U.S. located in downtown Evansville, Indiana.

    A shopping destination in Evansville for nearly a century is closing. {PREVIOUS: Evansville Sears set to close} 14 News took a look into the past, and the future of the shopping center. 93 years ago, Sears opened its first free-standing retail store in the country on the corner of 4th & Sycamore in downtown Evansville. William McCurdy owned the building. He was a friend of  Richard Sears and Alvah Roebuck.  "It's a piece of Evansville's history," Kelle...

    More >>

    A shopping destination in Evansville for nearly a century is closing. {PREVIOUS: Evansville Sears set to close} 14 News took a look into the past, and the future of the shopping center. 93 years ago, Sears opened its first free-standing retail store in the country on the corner of 4th & Sycamore in downtown Evansville. William McCurdy owned the building. He was a friend of  Richard Sears and Alvah Roebuck.  "It's a piece of Evansville's history," Kelle...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly