Owensboro students to use fingerprints to get school meals

There will be a new way to pay for lunch in one Owensboro school.

Sutton elementary is rolling out a new biometrics pilot program so children can be identified with a fingerprint to get their meals at school.

The school verified that this is a very secure system and that fingerprints cannot be replicated.

Right now, the children are expected to remember their personal six-digit code which pulls them up in the system.

But many times, this structure has its flaws and holds up the line.

"I think it'll be a lot faster. Not everybody knows their number; they'll forget it, and they could type in somebody else's number," said Food Service Supervisor Kaitlyn Blankendaal. "So, this will kind of let them tap and go, and it'll be boom, boom, boom, right through the line."

The scanners came in this week, and the school is hoping to get the new program rolled out as soon as possible.

