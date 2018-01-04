High school student said threat to shoot up school was a joke, w - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

High school student said threat to shoot up school was a joke, wanted to be center of attention

Cameron Davis (WFIE). Cameron Davis (WFIE).
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

A high school student in Henderson has been indicted on a terroristic threatening charge.  

Cameron Davis, 18, was arrested in October after a teacher said he threatened to shoot up the school.  

Police say Davis told them it was a joke and that he was just trying to be the center of attention.  

