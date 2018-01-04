4H council pulls plug on new motocross track in Dubois Co.

The Dubois County 4H Council has pulled the plug on a plan for a new motocross track (WFIE).

The council issued a statement Thursday on the issue citing negative comments from residents in the Buechler Countrywood Estates.

The residents had signed a petition asking for the project to be canceled.

Council members say they'll seek additional ventures to be held at the fairground property.

