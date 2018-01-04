4H council pulls plug on new motocross track in Dubois Co.

A shopping destination in Evansville for nearly a century is closing. {PREVIOUS: Evansville Sears set to close} 14 News took a look into the past, and the future of the shopping center. 93 years ago, Sears opened its first free-standing retail store in the country on the corner of 4th & Sycamore in downtown Evansville. William McCurdy owned the building. He was a friend of Richard Sears and Alvah Roebuck. "It's a piece of Evansville's history," Kelle...More >>
A shopping destination in Evansville for nearly a century is closing. {PREVIOUS: Evansville Sears set to close} 14 News took a look into the past, and the future of the shopping center. 93 years ago, Sears opened its first free-standing retail store in the country on the corner of 4th & Sycamore in downtown Evansville. William McCurdy owned the building. He was a friend of Richard Sears and Alvah Roebuck. "It's a piece of Evansville's history," Kelle...More >>
The Evansville Thunder is a traveling hockey team made up of local high school students.More >>
The Evansville Thunder is a traveling hockey team made up of local high school students.More >>
A plea agreement could be in the works for an Evansville man accused of killing a woman in October.More >>
A plea agreement could be in the works for an Evansville man accused of killing a woman in October.More >>
One Carmi, Illinois man is taking advantage of the cold weather we've been having with a homemade ice rink.More >>
One Carmi, Illinois man is taking advantage of the cold weather we've been having with a homemade ice rink.More >>
Some drivers are finding out they can't rely on the warmth of their car to keep them protected from the elements. Law enforcement agencies have been responding to hundreds of stranded motorists. Triple A says calls coming in for help have doubled in the last 10 days. Most of the problems are dead batteries. They have all of their crews out working feverishly to help those who need it. Sgt. Todd Ringle says the State Police are increasing patrols too. "We're checking on a...More >>
Some drivers are finding out they can't rely on the warmth of their car to keep them protected from the elements. Law enforcement agencies have been responding to hundreds of stranded motorists. Triple A says calls coming in for help have doubled in the last 10 days. Most of the problems are dead batteries. They have all of their crews out working feverishly to help those who need it. Sgt. Todd Ringle says the State Police are increasing patrols too. "We're checking on a...More >>
Closeout sales at the affected locations will begin next week with all 103 locations shuttered by May.More >>
Closeout sales at the affected locations will begin next week with all 103 locations shuttered by May.More >>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.More >>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.More >>
Columbia Police have arrested a woman in a bizarre indecent exposure case at a car rental store on Greystone Boulevard.More >>
Columbia Police have arrested a woman in a bizarre indecent exposure case at a car rental store on Greystone Boulevard.More >>
A 3-month-old is at the hospital after she was thrown against a wall while in the care of her mother.More >>
A 3-month-old is at the hospital after she was thrown against a wall while in the care of her mother.More >>
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.More >>
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.More >>