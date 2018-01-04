Prosecutors seek life without parole in both Martin murder cases

Prosecutors are seeking life without parole for a man now charged with two murders in Evansville.

Earl Martin, 38, was in court Thursday afternoon on the newest murder charge.

He's accused of killing 41-year-old Erica Bradfield Fox and dismembering her body. Her remains were found in trash bags outside his home.

Martin is also accused of shooting two men during a drug deal, killing one of them.

Martin's due back in court in February. He's being held without bond.

