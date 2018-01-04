Daviess Co. man indicted for murder, kidnapping

A Daviess Co. Grand Jury has indicted Christopher Stephen Hill on several charges including murder and kidnapping.

Hill was arrested in November in the death of 29-year-old Tromain Mackall.

William Howard Jr., of Falls of Rough, was arrested in the case in March.

Mackall was reported missing in July 2016. He was last seen leaving a party.

His body was later found inside a toolbox, which was floating in Spring Fork Creek in Grayson County.

Investigators believe Mackall was strangled or suffocated and that the murder happened in Daviess County.

Hill was indicted Tuesday for meth and paraphernalia possession, murder, kidnapping, and tampering with physical evidence.

He's due back in court Jan. 19.

