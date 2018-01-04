Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Here are the latest food inspection reports. 

Aihua International Market, 1624 N Green River Rd. Critical violation: Improper storage of raw meat in reach in coolers for self service.

Super 8 Motel, 4600 E Morgan Ave. Critical violations: Potentially hazardous food not being held at required temperature. Time being used as a public health control for cold product lacking proper time label. Hand washing sink being used for purpose other than hand washing. Non-critical violation: No paper towels at hand washing sink.

SIMPSONS SUPERMARKET, 1365 Covert Ave. Critical violation: Sanitizer concentration for wiping cloths too strong. Non-critical violation: Meat department lacking required sanitizer test strips.

CVS Pharmacy #6254, 2344 Covert Ave. Non-critical violation: Milk cooler racks in need of cleaning.

No violations:

Kelly´s Food & Smoke Shop.

Family Dollar #25585.

Walgreens #6152.

Sam´s Club #8123.

McDonalds, 2960 Covert Ave.

Circle S Mart #25.

Chicken N Salsa.

D-Ice.

The Daily Grind.

