3rd suspect arrested in connection with weekend murder

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the weekend murder of a man in Evansville.

Police say 21-year-old Romano Wright was arrested Thursday morning on charges of robbery and murder in the shooting death of 41-year-old Michael Pardee of Danville, Indiana.

Third suspect arrested for Murder and Robbery in connetion with the December 31st shooting death of Michael Pardee. Romano Wright, 21, is in the @VandSheriff Jail. pic.twitter.com/PfsWGo2wHI — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) January 4, 2018

The other two suspects, 21-years-old Donovan Thomas, of Evansville and 20-year-old DaSean Summers, are also facing robbery and murder charges.

A police affidavit indicates the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on Saturday in the 5000 block of Monroe Ave., across the street from Washington Square Mall.

The affidavit says Thomas and Summers tried to rob Pardee and another man during a drug deal inside a car and Pardee was shot in the face when he said, "this did not need to happen."

[Affidavit: Victim dies after being shot during drug-deal robbery; two men arrested]

According to the affidavit, surveillance video shows Thomas as the only suspect still inside the car when the shot was fired. The video then shows Summers run away from the scene after the shot with items from inside the car.

The other man with Pardee called 911 and drove the car to the parking lot of a business on North Green River Road. When officers got there, Pardee was found dead.

It's not yet clear what role Wright is accused of having in the incident.

We'll keep you updated.

