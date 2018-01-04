Evansville Sears set to close - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville Sears set to close

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Evansville Sears is set to close in early April.

A manager confirms employees were notified Thursday morning but directed us to corporate officials for any questions. 

The company sent us a statement and a new list of Kmart and Sears stores that will be closing. They announced they will be shutting down over 100 stores across the country. 

"Thank you for your inquiry. Here is information on the Sears and Kmart stores that will be closing between March and April 2018. 

The number of associates impacted is not available. The majority of these jobs are part-time positions. Eligible associates will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores."

Sears has been the anchor store at Washington Square Mall for decades.

The first ever Sears retail store opened in downtown Evansville on Oct. 5, 1925

The Sears employees at Washington Square were told Thursday morning in their meeting that they will be losing their jobs. 

The majority of the jobs lost are part-time positions, but officials wouldn't disclose exactly how many positions.

Shoppers we spoke with said they're disappointed and Joe Keifer, a local real estate agent, weighed in on the change saying this closure took him by surprise.

"If you look at the demographics and the traffic counts on Washington and Green River Road, and you look at how well Schnucks and Hacienda are performing, this is a good location," Keifer said. "We're somewhat optimistic because with Sears now leaving, this is going to free us up to get some viable tenant in there."

The Henderson K-mart is set to close January 28. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  A look at the history of Sears in Evansville

    Thursday, January 4 2018 11:28 PM EST2018-01-05 04:28:21 GMT
    A photo from 1925 of the first Sears free-standing retail store in the U.S. located in downtown Evansville, Indiana.A photo from 1925 of the first Sears free-standing retail store in the U.S. located in downtown Evansville, Indiana.

    A shopping destination in Evansville for nearly a century is closing. {PREVIOUS: Evansville Sears set to close} 14 News took a look into the past, and the future of the shopping center. 93 years ago, Sears opened its first free-standing retail store in the country on the corner of 4th & Sycamore in downtown Evansville. William McCurdy owned the building. He was a friend of  Richard Sears and Alvah Roebuck.  "It's a piece of Evansville's history," Kelle...

  Local hockey team takes advantage of weather, plays on frozen pond

    Thursday, January 4 2018 10:41 PM EST2018-01-05 03:41:46 GMT
    The extreme weather we've been experiencing has brought them a rare treat: the ability to play on a frozen pond (WFIE)The extreme weather we've been experiencing has brought them a rare treat: the ability to play on a frozen pond (WFIE)

    The Evansville Thunder is a traveling hockey team made up of local high school students. 

  Plea agreement possible in works for murder suspect

    Thursday, January 4 2018 10:36 PM EST2018-01-05 03:36:37 GMT
    A plea agreement could be in the works for an Evansville man accused of killing a woman in October.

