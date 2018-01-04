Evansville Sears set to close

The Evansville Sears is set to close in early April.

A manager confirms employees were notified Thursday morning but directed us to corporate officials for any questions.

The company sent us a statement and a new list of Kmart and Sears stores that will be closing. They announced they will be shutting down over 100 stores across the country.

"Thank you for your inquiry. Here is information on the Sears and Kmart stores that will be closing between March and April 2018.

The number of associates impacted is not available. The majority of these jobs are part-time positions. Eligible associates will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores."

Sears has been the anchor store at Washington Square Mall for decades.

The first ever Sears retail store opened in downtown Evansville on Oct. 5, 1925.

The Sears employees at Washington Square were told Thursday morning in their meeting that they will be losing their jobs.

The majority of the jobs lost are part-time positions, but officials wouldn't disclose exactly how many positions.

Shoppers we spoke with said they're disappointed and Joe Keifer, a local real estate agent, weighed in on the change saying this closure took him by surprise.

"If you look at the demographics and the traffic counts on Washington and Green River Road, and you look at how well Schnucks and Hacienda are performing, this is a good location," Keifer said. "We're somewhat optimistic because with Sears now leaving, this is going to free us up to get some viable tenant in there."

The Henderson K-mart is set to close January 28.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.