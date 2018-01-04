Medical marijuana in Illinois sees slow growth - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Medical marijuana in Illinois sees slow growth

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Wikicommons) (Source: Wikicommons)
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -

Illinois could see changes this year that expand access to medical marijuana, as operators say the number of patients allowed to buy the drug is too low to recoup investments.

The Chicago Tribune reports that retail sales of medical cannabis in Illinois only topped about $9.3 million last month. Revolution Enterprises CEO Mark de Souza says his two marijuana cultivation facilities in the state are operating at less than 30 percent capacity.

Operators say the low patient count is because of constraints that state law imposes on Illinois' pilot program. The program expires in 2020.

Gubernatorial candidates are discussing medical and recreational marijuana on the campaign trail. A plan also has been introduced in the Legislature that would allow patients qualifying for prescription opioids to access medical cannabis.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • LOCALMore>>

  • A look at the history of Sears in Evansville

    A look at the history of Sears in Evansville

    Thursday, January 4 2018 11:28 PM EST2018-01-05 04:28:21 GMT
    A photo from 1925 of the first Sears free-standing retail store in the U.S. located in downtown Evansville, Indiana.A photo from 1925 of the first Sears free-standing retail store in the U.S. located in downtown Evansville, Indiana.

    A shopping destination in Evansville for nearly a century is closing. {PREVIOUS: Evansville Sears set to close} 14 News took a look into the past, and the future of the shopping center. 93 years ago, Sears opened its first free-standing retail store in the country on the corner of 4th & Sycamore in downtown Evansville. William McCurdy owned the building. He was a friend of  Richard Sears and Alvah Roebuck.  "It's a piece of Evansville's history," Kelle...

    More >>

    A shopping destination in Evansville for nearly a century is closing. {PREVIOUS: Evansville Sears set to close} 14 News took a look into the past, and the future of the shopping center. 93 years ago, Sears opened its first free-standing retail store in the country on the corner of 4th & Sycamore in downtown Evansville. William McCurdy owned the building. He was a friend of  Richard Sears and Alvah Roebuck.  "It's a piece of Evansville's history," Kelle...

    More >>

  • Local hockey team takes advantage of weather, plays on frozen pond

    Local hockey team takes advantage of weather, plays on frozen pond

    Thursday, January 4 2018 10:41 PM EST2018-01-05 03:41:46 GMT
    The extreme weather we've been experiencing has brought them a rare treat: the ability to play on a frozen pond (WFIE)The extreme weather we've been experiencing has brought them a rare treat: the ability to play on a frozen pond (WFIE)

    The Evansville Thunder is a traveling hockey team made up of local high school students. 

    More >>

    The Evansville Thunder is a traveling hockey team made up of local high school students. 

    More >>

  • Plea agreement possible in works for murder suspect

    Plea agreement possible in works for murder suspect

    Thursday, January 4 2018 10:36 PM EST2018-01-05 03:36:37 GMT
    Richard Worley (Source: Vanderbugh County Sheriff's Office)Richard Worley (Source: Vanderbugh County Sheriff's Office)

    A plea agreement could be in the works for an Evansville man accused of killing a woman in October.

    More >>

    A plea agreement could be in the works for an Evansville man accused of killing a woman in October.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly