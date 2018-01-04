Over $5K worth of merchandise, cash stolen from Henderson busine - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Over $5K worth of merchandise, cash stolen from Henderson business

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

Police are investigating a break-in at a Henderson business.

According to police, officers responded Wednesday morning to a call about a burglary at Gold Mine on North Main St.

Police say there were signs of forced entry into the building and over $5,000 of merchandise and cash had been stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henderson police at (270) 831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111.

