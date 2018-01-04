Cold temps cause another round of school delays

The cold temps are causing another round of school delays Thursday morning.

Hopkins County schools are on another one hour delay today. All Gibson County schools on a 2-hour delay, that's East, North and South Gibson districts.

Cannelton city schools are also on a one hour day.

Click here for the full list of delays.

