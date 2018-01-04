Frigid temps create challenges for Evansville firefighters

The cold temps gave firefighters a headache overnight while trying to put out a house fire on the north side of Evansville. (WFIE)

Crews responded to a fire at a home on Ashbrooke Road, near Central High School, around 1:30 Thursday morning.

House fire at 6100 block of AshBrooke Road. EFD on scene. Two people and a pet out safely. Resident was awake and smelled smoke. Fire damage contained to attached garage, with smoke damage throughout home. @14News pic.twitter.com/9oqb3b7OLz — Kirk Duncan (@kdunk98) January 4, 2018

The first firefighters on scene say they found the nearest fireplug frozen, but they eventually were able to contain most of the damage to the garage.

Fire investigators are still looking for a cause.

Two people and their pet were able to get out safely.

