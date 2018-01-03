Evansville restaurant closes due to burst pipes - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville restaurant closes due to burst pipes

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Things are not so golden at the east side Golden Corral, and the arctic cold temperatures are to blame.

A note on the door announced the buffet restaurant had to close because of burst pipes.  

It also said the restaurant is expected to remain closed until Friday for repairs.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly