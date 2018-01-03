Four people arrested after multi-state chase

Four people are in jail after a chase that started in Evansville, Indiana and ended in Hopkins County, Kentucky.

Police say the chase started after an armed robbery on Evansville's east side.

We're told the suspect took off north on I-69 before turning around and going south. They then got onto Highway 41 and drove through Henderson before stopping in Hopkins County.

Kentucky State Police tell us the chase ended about two miles east of the I-69 interchange on Highway 138.

Hopkins County deputies arrested 39-year-old Samone Steen, of Louisville, 19-year-old Geonovan Bailey, of Evansville and two unnamed juveniles.

Back in Evansville, police were searching part of I-69 Wednesday night. They say the chase took that route, and the suspects threw something out of the window there.

No word on what police were searching for.

Both Steen and Bailey are facing charges of fleeing police, and Steen is facing additional charges of speeding, reckless driving, and a DUI.

So far, there are no charges connected to an armed robbery.

