Crews battle mobile home fire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Crews battle mobile home fire

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
CHANDLER, IN (WFIE) -

Our crews were on the scene of a mobile home fire in Warrick County.

Dispatch told us the first call came in right before 6 p.m.

It happened in Pine Crest Mobile Home Park. 

We're told the family who lived there wasn't injured, but they probably lost their pets

Fire officials have not commented on a possible cause of the fire. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly