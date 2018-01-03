Unusual pig problem solved in Henderson - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Unusual pig problem solved in Henderson

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Henderson Humane Society is seeing a growing number of pigs being turned into their facility (WFIE) Henderson Humane Society is seeing a growing number of pigs being turned into their facility (WFIE)
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

We have an update on the unusual pig problem at the Henderson Humane Society.

Last week, the shelter reported having six pigs.

Animal Control Officers said a recent trend of micro pigs as pets is to blame. 

People get the animals thinking they'll stay the size of a puppy, but eventually, they grow to be hundreds of pounds.

Director Angela Hagedorn told us all six pigs have been adopted by a pig sanctuary in Tennessee.

