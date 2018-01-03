Vanderburgh Co. Council discusses plans for jail overcrowding

So far, the building authority and Sheriff Wedding have awarded a $55,000 contract to a company for it to start a detailed study on expanding the jail (WFIE)

The Vanderburgh County Council is discussing plans for the overcrowded jail.

We told you about this letter from the state's department of corrections sent in October.

Wednesday night, the county council discussed how they have to buckle down quickly on coming up with a solution to the Vanderburgh County jail’s overcrowding and understaffing issue.

So far, the building authority and Sheriff Wedding have awarded a $55,000 contract to a company for it to start a detailed study on expanding the jail.

We're told those studies take 90 days to complete, but county officials are pushing the company to complete the study in 60 days.

The pressure is on for commissioners and the council to collectively decide how to pay for a future expansion. They also discussed whether they should use funds from the 2018 income tax hike.

We're told the county has until early April to send the state plans for a jail solution.

