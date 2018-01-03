Mosby to step down as council president

With the new year, comes changes such as new laws, taxes, and wages.

The Evansville City Council will also undergo a change as democrat Missy Mosby announced she is stepping down as council president.

She will remain on the council, though as leader of the second ward.

She said she hopes to be able to focus more on that area and plans to spend more time with her family, as well as more time on her passion for rescuing animals.

Mosby said she is particularly proud of how the council worked together so well and also an ordinance she adopted that allowed for more public input during meetings.

