EVSC teacher honored, retiring after 50 yrs.

An Evansville teacher and coach is calling it quits after 50 years in the game.

Jim Schmidt was honored on Wednesday at Stringtown Elementary as part of the EVSC "Cause for Applause" program.

Mr. Schmidt spent 16 of his 50 yrs teaching social studies, then went to P.E. and coaching the boys and girls basketball teams.

"That was the greatest move I ever made; I've enjoyed every minute of it," Mr. Schmidt told us. "Seems like a long time in some respects, in other respects seems like it just happened."

Mister Schmidt has been at Stringtown Elementary for 32 years.

Mr. Schmidt said he'll enjoy some gardening when he retires and will now be going to watch the kids play basketball.

