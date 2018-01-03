McFarland pleads not guilty in deadly police chase crash

Fredrick McFarland had his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

He's the driver accused in a deadly police chase that killed Prince and Princess Carter, as well as Terence Barker. The only survivor in the victim's car was Janae Carter.

McFarland appeared in court through video.

[PREVIOUS: Driver charged in deadly police chase crash]

He is currently facing four counts of resisting law enforcement. Three of those resulting in death. One resulted in serious bodily injury.

McFarland was read his charges and rights before not guilty pleas were entered.

The court set a pretrial conference for February 28. The trail is expected to begin April 23.

The judge ordered McFarland to not have contact with Janae. He is being held in a New Castle facility with no bond.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.