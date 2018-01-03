Downtown Korean restaurant tests new deli option

They serve unique and authentic Korean food prepared by chef Sarah, with the glitter of the trendy Gangnam neighborhood of Seoul (WFIE)

A new restaurant downtown is testing the waters of a new deli option.

Joseph and Sarah Kim opened Gangnam Korean Cuisine on Main Street almost eight months ago.

They serve unique and authentic Korean food prepared by chef Sarah, with the glitter of the trendy Gangnam neighborhood of Seoul.

The original menu has expanded to include a lunch deli option, where diners can come in and grab a fast lunch to go in minutes.

"I realized I wanted to do a Gangnam Express, which is gonna be a fast food version of my restaurant," Joseph Kim told us. "The key focus of having healthy eating is really important; it goes deep down in my heart."

It's an idea that is a blueprint for the Kims' new businesses to come.

They also have a children's menu available.

