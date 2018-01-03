Need a coat? Stop by the sidewalk coat rack on West Franklin Street in Evansville

If you have a new or used coat you want to donate, you can hang it on the sidewalk coat rack. If you need a coat, you can stop by and grab one off the rack (WFIE).

An Evansville man is trying to do what he can to make sure everyone one has the proper clothing to keep warm through the winter.

Dan Jost from the All-State agency on West Franklin Street said he got the idea for this coat rack from a social media post in another part of the county and thought he could make a difference by doing the same thing.

The process is simple. If you have a new or used coat you want to donate, you can hang it on the sidewalk coat rack.

Likewise, if you need a coat. You can stop by and grab one off the rack.

Dan told us since he put out the coat rack, he's been overwhelmed with donations.

Jost said he hopes this idea will spread to another part of Evansville or even another city in the Tri-State. Until then, he is more than happy to accept coats and other winter attire.

