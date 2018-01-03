Grant for Kids Kingdom 2 approved by parks board

The money was approved by the parks board Wednesday. It covers the value of the current Kids Kingdom playground (WFIE).

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will be giving $250,000 to the Kids Kingdom 2 playground.

The money was approved by the parks board Wednesday. It covers the value of the current Kids Kingdom playground.

The utility will be building a new effluent pump project where the playground currently sits. Kids Kingdom 2 will go just a little north of that area, near the Evansville Museum.

The Parks Department says the new playground will be bigger and better than ever.

"Fifteen years ago when it was put in, things have changed and so there are a lot more additions and more play structures that can be added so it really is an exciting time for not only our department but for the city to be able to provide this new playground structure," said Parks and Recreation Executive Director Brian Holtz.

Officials expect to start construction on the new playground in September. They estimate it will take three weeks to build.

