City leaders considering gun buyback program

Monday night's deadly shooting comes after a record year for homicides in Evansville.

It's a disturbing trend that local city leaders and people in the community want to see stop. Now, one city councilman is proposing a plan to help get guns off the street.

City Councilman Jonathan Weaver says he'd like to see a gun buyback program now more than ever.

So what is a gun buyback program? It's designed to try and get stolen guns off the streets.

This is a program Weaver says bigger cities like St. Louis have tried successfully, and he feels could really work in this area too.

While this idea is in its very early stages - Weaver says it could cost about 115 thousand dollars or more, but he says he'd like to try and limit the tax dollars spent for the program.

Weaver says he's going to meet with City Council President Missy Mosby and Evansville Police on Wednesday to discuss this topic even further.

