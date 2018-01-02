Thunderbolts eyeing playoff contention - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Thunderbolts eyeing playoff contention

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
In the Thunderbolts inaugural season (2016-2017) the team fell short of playoffs. This season the Bolts are currently in third in the SPHL standings, in control of their own destiny.

Although playoffs are literally months away, the team still want to finish strong, and make a big push in the second half of the season.

