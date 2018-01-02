Indiana Women’s Basketball Heads To Penn State For Wednesday Night Tilt

The Hoosiers wrap up a two-game road swing to open Big Ten play when they travel to Penn State on Wednesday. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET in Bryce Jordan Center on BTN Plus.

Indiana (7-8, 0-2 B1G) at Penn State (9-6, 0-2 B1G)

Wednesday, January 3, 2018 • 7p.m. ET

Bryce Jordan Center • State College, Pa.

Broadcast: BTN Plus

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM (Greg Murray)

ABOUT THE COACHES

Indiana

Teri Moren

Career Record: 265-177 (15th Season)

Indiana Record: 66-47(4th Season)

Penn State

Coquese Washington

Career Record: 190-141 (11th Season)

Penn State Record: Same

SERIES HISTORY

Penn State leads 32-13

LAST MEETING

1/23/17 - W, 72-66 (Bloomington, IN)

FOUR IN A ROW

Indiana bring a four-game win streak into Wednesday night's series matchup with the Penn State Lady Lions. It marks the longest win streak in the series for the Hoosiers, as it won the home-and-home meetings in 2016-17.

ROYSTER'S CAREER DAY

Junior forward Kym Royster posted a career day at No. 12 Ohio State on Sunday when she poured in 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting. It marked the first time in her career she's hit the 20-point plateau as she also grabbed eight rebounds in front of a hometown crowd as she hails from nearby Newark, Ohio.

BUSS SET TO BREAK SCORING RECORD

Senior guard Tyra Buss broke her first school record against Virginia on Dec. 18 when she made six free throws to be the program's all-time leader in free throws made (516). In addition, she set another school record at Yale, getting to the line three times to own the record in free throws attempted (690). She is quickly approaching the school scoring record, holding 1,904 points and needs just 14 points to break Denise Jackson's record of 1,917 points set in 1983-84.

Category (Number To Break Record)

Points scored - 14

Steals - 16

Assists - 67

CAHILL MAKES HER MARK

Senior Amanda Cahill will also move her way up in the IU record books this season, already making her mark in points scored and rebounds. She’s just the fifth-ever player to record over 1,500 points and 900 rebounds as she ranks fourth all-time with 944 rebounds and 11th in scoring with 1,514 points. She's averaging a team-high 8.2 rebounds per game and adding 13.4 points per game this season.

BENDU IN DOUBLE FIGURES

Freshman guard Bendu Yeaney posted her sixth game in double figures and has been in double-digits for three consecutive games, coming off a 14-point performance against Michigan State. The Portland, Ore. native is putting up 7.9 points and 5.0 rebounds in 14 appearances this season.

KYM'S IMPROVEMENT

Junior forward Kym Royster's play to start the season is one of the best improvements of any player in the Big Ten. The Newark, Ohio native is averaging 11.7 points per contest and has scored in double figures in seven games this season. Her +7.5 points per game this season is one of the best improvements in the Big Ten, ranking fourth among all returning players. She's also adding 4.3 rebounds from a season ago, averaging the team's second-best mark in 6.9 boards per game.

PENN PUTS UP POINTS

Freshman guard Jaelynn Penn continues to put points on the board for Indiana, as she averages 9.1 points and 5.4 rebounds through 15 games of her rookie season. She has scored in double figures five times, including a 10-point performance at No. 12 Ohio State, and ranks seventh in scoring amongst all Big Ten freshman this season. She also ranks in the top 10 amongst all freshmen in including third in rebounds per game and sixth in assists (2.2).

UP NEXT

Indiana returns to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall to host Purdue in action on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on BTN Plus. The first 1,000 fans will receive an IU rally towel.

Courtesy: IU Media Relations