OCU Women's Basketball vs. Georgetown College

After opening up a slim 36-34 halftime advantage, the Lady Oaks saw a 46-42 deficit heading into the fourth quarter, as they hosted the Tigers of Georgetown College. The Oaks managed to come back and tie the game, with the ball, with just under 30 seconds to play. After missing a jumpshot, OCU recovered the ball under their own basket, then missed a contested layup, and the rebound fell to the Tigers, who called timeout, advancing the ball to halfcourt. With an inbound pass, handed off to a cutting Tiger at the elbow, Georgetown's Shelby Beam took a shot at the buzzer, which rattled around and went in, giving the Tigers a 65-63 victory.

Emma Lander came off the bench to lead OCU in scoring, putting home 17 points on 7-12 from the field. Alicia Wilson added 15 points, while handing out a game high four assists, followed by Aricka Prentice, who put up 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Emily Pitkin came up with eight points, while grabbing a game best 13 rebounds, and four blocked shots.

Michaela Kennedy led the way for the Tigers, scoring 13 points, on 5-9 shooting, including 3-5 from beyond the arc. Abbey Van Zant added 11 counters, while Justus Martin grabbed a team high 10 rebounds.

For the game, OCU shot 23-62 (37.1%) from the field, including 6-13 (46.2%) from three point range. GC went 22-69 (31.9%) from the floor, making 8-22 (36.4%) of their long range attempts. The Oaks scored on 11-14 (78.6%) of their foul shots, compared to 13-17 (76.5%) for the visiting Tigers.

The Lady Oaks held a 46-43 rebounding advantage, despite trailing 8-6 on the offensive boards. OCU had 15 assists and turned the ball over 17 times, compared to 12 assists and 11 turnovers for the visitors.

Next up for the Oaks is a home contest against Warren Wilson College on January 6, tipping off at 1:00 pm.

