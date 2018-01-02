Stein named GLVC Player of the Week

University of Southern Indiana junior guard Alex Stein (Evansville, Indiana) was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week for his efforts in the Screaming Eagles' victories over ninth-ranked Lake Superior State University and Ohio Valley University in the Bill Joergens Memorial Classic. The GLVC Player of the Week award is the second of Stein's career.



Stein averaged 27.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in the wins over Lake Superior State and Ohio Valley. He also shot 61.5 percent from the field (16-26), 55.6 percent (5-9) from long range, while going a perfect 18-of-18 at the free throw line.



The junior guard posted a season-high 31 points and a school-record 14-of-14 from the charity stripe in USI's 94-77 victory versus Lake Superior State. The 31 points was the fourth-highest single-game, while his 27.5 points per game was second-best two-game effort in the 11 years of the memorial classic.



Stein's 14-of-14 school-record performance at the line versus Lakes Superior State also established a new record of 45 consecutive free throws made that was extended to 49-straight in the win over Ohio Valley.



USI and Stein resume action in 2018 when they restarts Great Lakes Valley Conference action by hosting the University of Missouri-St. Louis Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Physical Activities Center. The Eagles finish the GLVC weekend on the road when they visit Drury University Saturday in Springfield, Missouri, for a 3 p.m. contest.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations