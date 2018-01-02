Watson named HoopDirt.com Coach of the Week

University of Southern Indiana Head Coach Rodney Watson was named the HoopDirt.com NCAA Division II Coach of the Week after the Screaming Eagles swept the final weekend of 2017, posting Midwest Region wins over ninth-ranked Lake Superior State University and Ohio Valley University.



Watson's Eagles started the Bill Joergens Memorial Classic with a come-back win over Lake Superior State University, rallying from a nine-point deficit in the second half to defeat the Lakers 94-77. USI shot 67.7 percent in the second half and erased a one-point halftime shortfall to post a 26-point win, 96-69, over Ohio Valley to finish the weekend and the 2017 calendar.



USI resumes action in 2018 when it restarts Great Lakes Valley Conference action by hosting the University of Missouri-St. Louis Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Physical Activities Center. The Eagles finish the GLVC weekend on the road when they visit Drury University Saturday in Springfield, Missouri, for a 3 p.m. contest.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations