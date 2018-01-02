Boil advisory issued after water main break on N. Kentucky Ave. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Boil advisory issued after water main break on N. Kentucky Ave.

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Raycom Image) (Raycom Image)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A boil advisory has been issued for part of Evansville after a water main break on North Kentucky Avenue.

The boil advisory runs from:

  • North Kentucky Avenue from Pfeiffer Road north to Richland Avenue
  • Little Creek Parkway from Pfeiffer Road north to Vanderburgh Avenue
  • Wansford Avenue from Pfeiffer Road north to Vanderburgh Avenue
  • Vanderburgh Avenue from Little Creek Parkway east to the dead-end
  • Hensz Avenue from North Kentucky Avenue east to the dead-end
  • Evergreen Avenue from Hensz Avenue north to Homestead Avenue
  • Homestead Avenue from Evergreen Avenue east to Graffelock Avenue
  • Richland Avenue from North Kentucky Avenue east to Graffelock Avenue
  • Graffelock Avenue from Richland Avenue north to Homestead Avenue

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials say cold weather is to blame for most of the water main breaks around town lately.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly