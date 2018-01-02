Cold weather causing water main breaks

Allen Mounts with the EWSU said that as of Tuesday morning they had six breaks to fix and he is expecting more because temperatures are going to stay below freezing all the way into the weekend (Raycom Stock Image).

This cold weather can be dangerous for you and your pets, but it can also cause some issues with water main breaks as well.

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials tell us breaks can happen for a couple of different reasons. One reason is that over 600 miles of the pipes are cast iron and almost 100-years-old.

Allen Mounts with the EWSU said that as of Tuesday morning they had six breaks to fix and he is expecting more because temperatures are going to stay below freezing all the way into the weekend. After we spoke with Mounts on Friday, there was another main break on North Kentucky Avenue.

He said another big reason for these issues is because of the water temperature of the water on the river drops and causes a spike in the breaks.

Allen asks that if you do see a break please contact them ASAP so they can get the problem taken care.

Click here to check the list of active boil advisories.

