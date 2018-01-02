New restaurant to serve authentic Hispanic foods in Newburgh

The owner's mother-in-law will be coming in from Mexico to cook authentic Mexican cuisine (WFIE).

A new restaurant and grocery store is coming to Newburgh and it's an expansion of an already popular restaurant.

It will be at the site of the old Chophouse off State Route 66.

It's called Fides and it's a spinoff of Nellie's. The owner's mother-in-law will be coming in from Mexico to cook authentic Mexican cuisine.

They will have homemade tortillas and tamales among many other menu items.

The owner says they're excited to expand and serve their great customers soon.

They hope to be open by the end of February. They will also be hiring for positions soon.

