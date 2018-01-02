Thawing pipes with an industrial heater is a bad idea, fire officials say

Officials recommend wrapping hot towels around pipes, leaving a small stream of water run or use a hair dryer to help thaw pipes. You can also use heated electrical tape around pipes too (WFIE).

No one was hurt in a morning house fire off Outer Lincoln Avenue in Newburgh.

Assistant Fire Chief Nick Donnan said the owner was thawing his pipes with a large, industrial heater when it caught fire in the crawl space.

Officials recommend wrapping hot towels around pipes, leaving a small stream of water run or use a hair dryer to help thaw pipes. You can also use heated electrical tape around pipes too.

Officials say don't blast the pipes with high heat.

There was no major damage to the home in Newburgh. The homeowner was able to extinguish it before crews arrived.

