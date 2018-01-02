Two Ohio Co. homes destroyed in separate fires

Two large house fires are under investigation in Ohio County.

The most recent was Tuesday morning at 125 W. 8th St. in Beaver Dam.

Beaver Dam Fire officials say everyone made it out of the house safely, but the home was destroyed.

Fire crews from Hartford and Ohio Co. EMS were called in to help at that scene.

On Monday morning, Beaver Dam Fire helped out the Cromwell Fire Department at a home on Fire Tower Loop.

No one was hurt at that fire either, but the home is also considered a total loss.

