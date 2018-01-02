Funeral set for man who died after chase and deadly crash

A funeral has been scheduled for the man who died nearly month after a police chase and deadly crash in Evansville.

Terence Barker died Dec. 26 from his injuries.

Police say on Nov. 29, he was the passenger in a car that was hit by Fredrick McFarland.

That crash killed 7-month-old Prince and his sister, 2-year-old Princess Carter.

Police were chasing McFarland, when they say ran a stop sign on Monroe Avenue at Linwood Avenue and crashed into the car.

The driver, who is Barker's wife and mother of the children, was treated at the hospital and released.

According to officials with Osborne Funeral Home, Barker's funeral is January 11 at 11:00 a.m.

It will be at Memorial Baptist Church. Visitation is before the funeral from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

