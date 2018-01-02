Tri-State schools help students during brutal cold snap

The temperature Tuesday morning in Henderson County was a frosty zero degrees.

Just like in many cities across the Tri-State, officials at Henderson County High School wanted to make sure that students stay safe in these frigid temperatures, even students who park in the school's parking lot.

During this deep freeze, a short walk like the one from the parking lot behind HCHS can be brutal. That's why school officials had buses waiting for students who park there and across the street, shuttling them up to the school's front doors.

Dozens of bus stops were added to the regular routes, too. Keeping students from walking more than a block and a half in the cold.

Students from Henderson High, East Heights, Jefferson and South Heights schools had the option to be picked up.

"It wasn't bad until I looked at my phone and realized it's zero degrees out, but it's kinda to be expected. Yesterday was pretty bad too. But it is what it is, it's winter now.." HCHS Senior Tristan Bugg said.

And students at Daviess County Public Schools braved the cold, too.

Officials told us low temperatures will not keep students from going to school--as long as their busses are running. Transportation folks have been working since last week to make sure their buses are ready.

