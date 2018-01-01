Technicians making emergency runs as furnaces work harder in cold weather

Quality air filters are crucial. Freeman says the really thin material filters are no good, it forces your furnace to work even harder. (WFIE)

When it gets this cold, your furnace works overtime to keep your home toasty.

And that means heating and air technicians are working overtime too, fixing furnaces that have up and quit.

The new year blasted onto the scene with arctic cold temps. The high today in Evansville, about 25 degrees below the average.

That can put a strain on your furnace.

Dan Freeman, with Freeman Heating and Air, says he has made emergency runs, helping people get their heat back. He tells us, there are a couple of things you can do to avoid this.

Quality air filters are crucial. Freeman says the really thin material filters are no good, it forces your furnace to work even harder.

And he reminds us to turn down those thermostats when you're not at home for long periods of time.

