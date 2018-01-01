Hopkins Co. schools closed, Henderson Co. schools affected by cold weather

The cold weather has led Hopkins County Schools to cancel classes for Tuesday.

We have learned students won't have classes, but will have what the district calls a "skills day." Those are online lessons to make up for the missed day.

Henderson County schools are also affected by the cold.

They will be adding some bus routes as students head back to school Tuesday. The district says they won't be adjusting start times, but will provide extra transportation designed to have no student walk more than a block and a half in the cold.

Shuttles will also be provided to the high school from the student parking lots.

