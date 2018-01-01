Name of driver who died from gunshot released

The name of the driver who was shot and killed in Evansville has been released.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says the victim has been identified as 28-year-old D’Angelo White, of Evansville.

Police were called to the home on Washington Avenue around 6 p.m. Monday night because the car White crashed into the porch. The homeowners say the impact felt like an earthquake.

We're told White had been shot in the chest and was trying to drive himself to the hospital.

Authorities confirm the driver has died from a gun shot wound to his chest. I’m live @ 10. https://t.co/rIKXoutK6U — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) January 2, 2018

The homeowner says White got out of his car, screaming, after the crash.

According to emergency crews, White was trying to tell them his name, but suddenly lost consciousness after saying he didn't know who shot him.

Lockyear says White passed away around 6:40 p.m. at St. Vincent Hospital. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

EPD says when first-responders arrived, the driver said he did not know who shot him. He was trying to tell them his name, but lost consciousness.



He was taken away by ambulance. Hosp. supervisor, telling EPD the man died.



Washington Avenue has reopened. https://t.co/xBfJ4gpkY3 — Jackie Monroe (@Jackie14News) January 2, 2018

We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.