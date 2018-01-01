Name of driver who died from gunshot released - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Name of driver who died from gunshot released

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
(WFIE) (WFIE)
D'Angelo White (Source: Facebook) D'Angelo White (Source: Facebook)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The name of the driver who was shot and killed in Evansville has been released.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says the victim has been identified as 28-year-old D’Angelo White, of Evansville.

Police were called to the home on Washington Avenue around 6 p.m. Monday night because the car White crashed into the porch. The homeowners say the impact felt like an earthquake.

We're told White had been shot in the chest and was trying to drive himself to the hospital.

The homeowner says White got out of his car, screaming, after the crash.

According to emergency crews, White was trying to tell them his name, but suddenly lost consciousness after saying he didn't know who shot him.

Lockyear says White passed away around 6:40 p.m. at St. Vincent Hospital. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly