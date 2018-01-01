Law Enforcement: Very few DUI arrest this New Years Eve

After the clock strikes 12 a.m., most people are getting ready to head home from their New Years celebrations.

According to cab company UCabbi, they took more than 2,000 calls and had 60 vehicles out on the roads last night. Law enforcement officers say there were nearly no DUI arrests.

Preliminary reports show troopers in Evansville and Jasper districts didn't make a single DUI arrest overnight. None in Vanderburgh County either.

According to the Warrick County Sheriff's Office only one person was arrested by Newburgh Police for driving under the influence.

Logan's Promise, an organization committed to ending drink driving, was also offering free rides through Yellow Cab until about 3 a.m. We learned Logan's Promise wants to step up its initiative.

Organizer Charles Brown says in 2018, he'd like to provide free taxi rides more often throughout the year.

