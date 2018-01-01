Affidavit: Victim dies after being shot during drug-deal robbery; two men arrested

Two people are facing charges in connection with a weekend shooting that left a Danville, IN man dead.

According to Evansville police, 21-years-old Donovan Thomas, of Evansville, was arrested Monday on murder and robbery charges.

Police say Thomas, along with 20-year-old DaSean Summers, who was arrested on New Year's Eve, is charged in connection with the murder of 41-year-old Michael Pardee of Danville, Indiana.

A police affidavit indicates the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on Saturday in the 5000 block of Monroe Ave., across the street from Washington Square Mall.

The affidavit says Thomas and Summers tried to rob Pardee and another man during a drug deal inside a car and Pardee was shot in the face when he said, "this did not need to happen."

According to the affidavit, surveillance video shows Thomas as the only suspect still inside the car when the shot was fired. The video then shows Summers run away from the scene after the shot with items from inside the car.

The other man with Pardee called 911 and drove the car to the parking lot of a business on North Green River Road. When officers got there, Pardee was found dead.

The coroner says he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Thomas and Summers are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

